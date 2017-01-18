Karachi - Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved $273,448 million for the treatment of student of Cadet College Larkana, who had been tortured by the teacher.

This was announced in a press release issued from the CM House on Tuesday.

The CM House spokesman said that the amount had been sent to the United States hospital and the child, along with his father and a protocol officer, would fly to the United States soon after the hospital issued schedule of the treatment.

“We are also in talks with the airline management in order to book a seat with all basic necessities for the student,” he said adding that the perception given in the segment of media that the provincial government had left the student unattended was not true.

He said that process of funds transfer could not be directly completed by the provincial government. “It has to be made in collaboration with the federal government authorities instead,” he concluded.

Girl lodges complaint against

colleague over harassment

A young girl has registered a case against her colleague for threatening her over refusal of a marriage proposal while using the names of senior police officials.

The girl, a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar, registered a case at Gulshan-e-Maymar police station against her colleague, Kamran Aziz, and his driver for threatening her while using the names of senior police officials.

“Aziz and his driver have been threatening her on behalf of a police officer,” said District Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

“The complainant has also shared details of the threatening messages which confirmed that Aziz has been involved in such activities,” Rao added.

He further said that Aziz was the complainant’s colleague as both worked at a private firm in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, adding that the girl and her family had accepted his marriage proposal but later they refused when it dawned upon them that Aziz was already married twice. “Since then Aziz started threatening her,” said Gulshan-e-Maymar SHO Mir Lashari.

Case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

NAB arrests land grabber

The National Accountably Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a land grabber of Hyderabad in a raid conducted in Karachi.

“In investigation against Abdul Ghaffar Dada and others pertaining to Memon Society Hyderabad scam, Imtiaz Solangi Supervising Tapedar Hyderabad has been arrested by Karachi NAB,” it said.

“He was wanted in case No 18170/15. He had illegally made an entry, based on forged documents, in Record of Rights in connivance with builders, Abdul Ghaffar Dada and Rafiq Solangi, which was subsequently verified by Mukhtiarkar Ali Zulfiqar, who was arrested in the same case and is currently in judicial custody,” the statement added.

It further said that as a consequence of offence on the part of revenue officials in connivance with builders, people at large were tempted to purchase pieces of land that never existed thus defrauded them of an amount of Rs107 million.

The lands were purported to be located at prime location of Qasimabad Hyderabad. The builders namely Abdul Ghaffar Dada and Rafique solangi are absconding, while raids for their arrests are underway.