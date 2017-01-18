KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a political worker for his alleged involvement in at least 10 cases of target killings.

The accused, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Naqvi, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at SITE area.

“Naqvi is associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L),” said CTD SSP Omar Shahid Hamid while addressing a press conference along with CTD In-Charge Mazhar Mashwani.

“He remained involved in target killings in 2010 and 2011,” Omar added.

While sharing details of his criminal activities, CTD officials said that three members of the sectarian outfit, Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, and a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Yousuf Baloch who were gunned down in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in 2011 were among those killed by the accused.

The police also claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against him and further investigation is underway. Similarly in a raid New Karachi, two more alleged target killers were arrested. The accused were identified as Zahid alias Mota and Mohsin Irfan alias Sunny.

New Karachi SHO Mazhar Iqbal said that both belonged to a political party, and were involved in ethnically motivated target killings.

“Weapons were also recovered from their possession,” Iqbal added.