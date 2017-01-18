Karachi - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the district education officers (DEOs) will be provided vehicles for the inspection of schools so that they could be able to achieve targets set for the district and taluka levels. Talking to a delegation of the European Union (EU) here at his office on Tuesday, he stressed better coordination between donor agencies and the government for achieving better results in the education sector.

The delegation comprised of Bernard Farncois, Anne Kofoed, Muhammad Siddiqui and Muhammad Zeeshan Tariq while Education Schools Secretary Jamal Mustafa Syed and Reform Support Unit Chief Executive Faisal Uqali also attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that all stakeholders would come on the same page to implement the Sindh Education Sector Plan. The education minister, while briefing the EU delegation about steps taken for increasing literacy rate in the province, said that the education department had been bifurcated, absenteeism had been reduced and absentee teachers had been dismissed from their services.

Dahar added, “A parallel check and balance system besides a biometric system is being introduced under the supervision of DCs and ACs to check attendance of the teachers and the students. Similarly, the chairman and vice chairman of the concerned UC will also perform the same function.” The participants also agreed to set up a donor consultation desk, taking all the departments concerned on board in order to facilitate them. “Administrative changes in the education department have had a healthy impact, and it will enable us to deliver better results too,” the minister concluded.