SUKKUR - Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Divisional Director Zulfiqar Hussain Abro on Tuesday said that government was committed to eradicate poverty from the country and economic empowerment of people.

He said BISP was committed towards achievement of their goals and the Prime Minister was taking keen interest to introduce more schemes for masses in order to bring them into main stream and boost economy of the country. He made these remarks while talking to the delegation of NGO, who called on him at BISP's office here, said a statement.

During the meeting, Abro explained that BISP was under the process of re-visiting and re-designing their graduation schemes. He gave a general briefing on the plans to involve local stake holders for understanding the skills requirement of the markets and developing these skills through BISP's Waseela-e-Rozgar initiative. CLAIM MADE: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is playing its role in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, said Assistant Director PBM Sukkur, Ghulam Shabir Memon.

He vowed to ensure transparency in the system of Bait-ul-Mal to facilitate the deserving people. Addressing a function held at Sweet Home Sukkur here on Tuesday, Memon said that the loop holes have been removed from this institution to ensure every deserving citizens including the poor, widows, old age patients, disabled and orphans had the access to it.

He urged the notables of the areas to play their role in ensuring access to the deserving people in the society. Talking about the Pakistan Sweet Homes, he said that he had taken responsibility of supporting a large number of children for the last seven years.

He appealed to donors to support the orphans and play their role in fighting illiteracy and making Pakistan a prosperous country.