Kandhkot - District Cricket Association (DCA) organised a friendly T20 one day match here at Mini Stadium on Tuesday at which Provincial Sports Minister was the chief guest.

According to details, Super Star Kandhkot won the toss, elected to bat first, and gave 138 target whereas Mash Allah Eleven couldn't chase the target within 20 overs. Resultantly Super Star won the match by 23 runs.

Sports Minister Mohammad Bux Mahar also played from Super Star, scored 52 and remained not out.

After the game was over, Mahar distributed prizes and awards among the outstanding players.

Later the minister said that he was very glad to see the stadium in such a tribal and remote area. He praised the locals for looking after it well.

He said that cricketers of Kashmore and Kandhkot were very talented, and were very good players.

To a question, he replied that it was a dire need that these players got a chance to demonstrate their skills at the national and international levels. He further stressed the need for encouraging people of Sindh to arrange events like these in every district and town.

It is worth mentioning here that the sport director, additional director, local journalists, and a huge crowd of cricket fans watched the match.