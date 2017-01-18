KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Transport Nasir Hussain Shah directed the concerned officials on Tuesday to make preparations for the visit of Chinese technical staff to Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

This he stated during a meeting with the delegation of Chinese investors at his office. The delegation comprised of Zahand Yongyingang and Cuidongtin.

Earlier, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah welcomed the delegation and thanked its members for showing their interest in the KCR and also showing willingness to invest in the project.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had included the project in CPEC.

On the occasion, Shah assured the delegation that the government would make arrangements for their visit to the KCR route, while officials of Transport Department and Pakistan Railway will accompany them. Shah further said that the mega project of circular railway would create job opportunities, and it was good news for Karachiites.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation said that the KCR was important for both the countries.

They demanded that arrangements be made for their visit. They also sought assistance in compiling the survey report of the project’s route.

Later, the minister also invited the delegation to invest in other development projects in Sindh, especially Brown Line Bus Service for its completion as soon as possible.

“Government will also provide technical support in this regard to the interested investors,” he added.