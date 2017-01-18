KARACHI - Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Tuesday urged the people to make the anti-polio drive in the province a success.

He was of the view that it is our collective social responsibility. The Acting Governor asked the people to ensure that all the children under five are administered polio drops as this is vital for the health of the children.

He visited the Governor House to condole the demise of Governor Sindh, Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui. Durrani met with the son of the deceased, Afnan Siddiqui, and offered condolence on the demise of his father- Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

He said that the services of the late Governor would be long remembered. He was a man of principles and had worked for the supremacy of the law and the constitution.