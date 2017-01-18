KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Tuesday picked up Pakistan Qaumi Movement (PQM) Chairman Iqbal Kazmi in order to preempt the rally he had planned in coordination with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

Kazmi had announced along with MQM-L convener Nadeem Nusrat to take out a rally from Aisha Manzil to Mazar-e-Qaid on January 21.

The announcement had been made at a press conference in Islamabad, and Kazmi had also invited MQM founder Altaf Hussain to address the rally.

MQM-L is considered a proscribed organisation, and its workers are not allowed to participate in any sort of political activity.

Following the announcement about the rally, the LEAs intensified operation against MQM-L operatives and dozens of key workers have been picked up in the last couple of days.

Acting chief of MQM-L Coordination Committee Sathi Ishaq Advocate, former CEC member Arif Haider had also disappeared, and later thrown after three days. The whereabouts of dozens of MQM workers, disappeared in the last couple of days, are yet to be ascertained.

The operation continues unabated as LEAs rounded up Iqbal Kazmi, North Karachi former sector in-charge Sehbaz Muazzam and three more activists of MQM-L here on Tuesday.

Initially, Kazmi knocked at the doors of district administration and later approached the court to seek permission for holding the rally. PQM General Secretary Zahid Maqsood confirmed the arrest of PQM Chairman Iqbal Kazmi from Shahrah-e-Faisal. Muazzam, who had been released couple of months ago, was rearrested in North Karachi.

However, the security agencies are yet to disclose his arrest.

MQM worker dies in

Central Jail

Meanwhile, an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) died under mysterious circumstances in Central Jail on Tuesday.

Ameerudin alias Meeru, resident of Liaquatabad, had been arrested in January last year, and was booked in paramilitary soldier’s murder case besides others.

Jail officials claimed that the inmate died of a heart attack.

However, MQM-London (MQM-L) maintains that he was given poison. MQM-L leader Nadeem Nusrat said that contrary to the claims made by jail officials, Ameerudin did not suffer any heart “I spoke to his family members in the last couple of days. He was healthy,” Nusrat said, referring to a talk he had with the deceased’s family.

He said that the inmate was apparently given poison in his last meal that he took on Monday night, because his dead body carried suggestive features.

“It is fifth death of an MQM worker in jail in the past few weeks and all of them died in suspicious circumstances,” Nusrat said, adding that around 900 of party workers were imprisoned.

MQM accuses security agencies of extrajudicial killings of more than 60 of its workers during the Karachi operation.