Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Tuesday expressed serious reservations over the raids and arrests of party activists, and said that he was unable to understand the logic behind sudden rise in the raids and arrests.

Addressing a press conference along with other party leaders, Khawaja Izhar, Faisal Sabzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others, Sattar complained that arrests of MQM workers had once again increased, and that they were picked up even when they had not been nominated in any case.

“We are analyzing the situation for the past three days and are unable to understand as to why these arrests were made,” MQM-P leader said.

He demanded the authorities to give space to the MQM, saying it was the leading representative party of urban Sindh and was also a main opposition party.

“We believe in democracy, but from the day one we are being barred from continuing our peaceful struggle for the rights of urbanites,” Sattar lamented.

He added that December 30 public gathering had once again proved that MQM was the real representative of the urban centres of the province.

He blamed that the activists, who had been picked up in raids, were neither produced in courts nor their families were allowed to meet them.

“These acts are creating a sense of fear in the residents of the city,” he added.

He said that families of the arrested activists were facing severe problems, and they were also pressurised to convince their loved ones to join other party.

“We cannot remain silent on these activities, and, therefore, have decided to bring the entire situation in front of the people,” he said, adding that MQM-P had switched to the politics of Pakistan Zindabad after August 23; therefore these discriminatory acts against them be stopped.

He said that appeals of their 70 jailed activists were not heard and the concerned authorities should take notice of the issue and ensure speedy trials.

He further demanded the DG Rangers to address their grievances so that sense of deprivation could be eliminated.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that every activist of MQM loved Pakistan and was a peaceful citizen. “Our activists are arrested in fake cases and it seems that all these activities are done to benefit someone else,” he apprehended.

He said that Sindh chief minister had neglected the urban centres of Sindh, and due to his policies; the elected representatives of the local bodies were facing difficulties in discharging their duties.