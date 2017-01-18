Karachi - Rangers policing powers in Sindh has once again become the most talked about subject as the provincial government, like it did in the past, is hesitating to take decision on the issue, while the opposition parties, to the contrary, are demanding extension in its powers for an indefinite period of time and also expanding these to all over Sindh. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly, demanding extension in Rangers policing powers, and also expanding these to the entire province for an indefinite time period.

The resolution was submitted to the Assembly by PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman.

It stated that action against criminal elements by Rangers had helped in maintaining law and order situation in Karachi, and therefore its policing powers should not only be extended for an indefinite period of time in the metropolis, but these should also be expanded to the entire province.

Senior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that Rangers had given sacrifices to maintain law and order situation in the city, and the government was not hesitant to extend paramilitary force’s policing powers in the metropolis.

He said that certain people were trying to create misunderstanding over the issue, but the government was committed to ensuring peace in Sindh. “We will extend the Rangers policing powers after consultations,” he informed. Khuhro writes letter to Minister for Petroleum:

Meanwhile, the minister has also written a letter of protest to Federal Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over appointment of a dual national, Zahid Mir, as acting managing director of OGDCL and ignoring the locals while making recruitments to the department as per their sanctioned quota.

The minister said that the appointment of the dual national as OGDCL MD for two years was unlawful, and he should be replaced with a permanent MD.

He alleged that Mir had recruited people from Punjab on the seats reserved for the people of Sindh.

“Sindh meets 80 percent gas requirement of the country, but its people are neglected in recruitments,” he said, and demanded that those recruited from outside of the province should be terminated and the government should not treat people of the province like a stepmother.