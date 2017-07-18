JACOBABAD - Jacobabad police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle 150kg of charas to Shikarpur district from Balochistan and arrested two cops in the limits of Abad Police Station.

SHO Gulzar Ahmed Buriro, during a press briefing, informed that police had foiled a smuggling bid, and arrested two police constables from Balochistan Abdus Sattar Pathan and Imdad Brohi and seized 150 kilograms of superior quality charas from police mobile bearing registration no [HD-21] of Quetta Police Headquarters.

SSP Jacobabad Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh has announced reward for the raiding police party. A case was to be registered till the filing of this news.