JACOBABAD - A tortured body of a man, identified as Muhab, 17, son of Abdul Ghani Lashari, was found from a water channel, situated outside his village Dodo Lashari, in the limits of Sadar Police Station on Monday.

Some locals spotted the body and alerted the police, which shifted the body to Civil Hospital and handed over to his relatives after conducting the postmortem.

Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained. Further investigation is into the matter till this story was filed.