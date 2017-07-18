SHIKARPUR - A cop was wounded in a retaliatory fire by dacoits in the limits of Rustam Police Station, some 30 kilometers from here late Sunday night.

According to details, the robbers were trying to flee after committing a robbery in a slum of Rustam town.

According to an official, few armed bandits intercepted the motorcyclist Majeed, by caste Machi, and deprived him of a motorcycle and other valuables.

Acting on the information, police on routine patrolling chased the dacoits and an encounter ensued, in which one cop Rahib Channa received injuries while police also succeeded in arresting a dacoit namely Doso Jatoi from place of crime, an official informed.

Police shifted the injured cop to Civil Hospital while condition of the injured cop was said to be out of danger.

Operation launched:

An Anti dacoit operation was launched on the directives of SSP Umar Tufail on the hideout of criminals by heavy contingent of Police encircled the riverine area of Police Station Rustam, after one police cop sustained bullet injuries. According to police, during cordon, Criminals opened indiscriminate firing on police that returned by police which continued at least two hours while due to heavy siege, criminals had no way to run from the clutches of Police & succeeded in arresting 05 hardened criminals 10 suspects who were sign of terror in the area.

Many complaints have already been received to SSP Umar Tufail against criminals hence he took strict notice and ordered to launch operation. Arrested criminals were involved in so many cases of heinous nature cases like kidnapping for ransom, highway, dacoities and robberies.

The Police recovered a large number of weapons and huge cache of ammunition from their possession. An anti dacoit operation will continue till elimination of last criminal, police maintained.