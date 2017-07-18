KARACHI - A four days oral polio vaccination (OPV) campaign commenced here on Monday to boost immunity of local children against the crippling disease.

The exercise underway in 161 union councils of Karachi involves more than 7,000 teams to cover 1.8 million under five children.

Commissioner Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan chairing a meeting to review the micro-plan developed for the campaign directed the deputy commissioners (DCs), pertaining to different districts of the metropolis, to personally supervise the exercise.

Reiterating that micro plan must be fully implemented, he said each of the DC must also hold daily meetings at designated control rooms to assess the ground situation and needed response.

“We cannot afford any complacency and neither can accept any refusals,” the Commissioner said.

Ejaz A Khan urged the DCs and associated officials to facilitate the vaccinators and help them to ensure 100 percent coverage of children in need of vaccination.

The meeting among others was also attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi, Farhan Ghani, Coordinator for Emergency Operation Center (EOC-Polio), Fayyaz Jatoi, Coordinator for Karachi Commissioner’s Polio Task-force, Dr Nusrat Ali along with representatives of Karachi Police, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Unicef, WHO and others.