KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Monday wrote a letter to Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, demanding him to get the Apex Court decision on Markaz-e-Islami implemented in letter and spirit.

In the letter, the JI leader also demanded of the mayor to take strict action against those employees who played a nefarious role in transforming the center into a cinema house. He said that the transformation was a sheer violation of the bylaws set by the city government for the center. He shed light in detail on the establishment and the purpose of this center. He also recalled his meeting with the mayor during which both the leaders had talked about the matter. The JI leader assured the mayor for the complete support of his party on the issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a cinema was established in Islamic Centre by Cinepax Company’s contractor after the building was handed over to him by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). The activity to convert the hall into a cinema was highlighted by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, who wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan. The CJP took notice of the issue. After subsequent hearing, the court in on July 7, ordered the restoration of actual status of the building and directed action against the private contractor and KMC officials involved in converting the building into a cinema.