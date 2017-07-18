Kandhkot - A man on Monday allegedly killed his wife over the suspicion that she had illicit relations with another person.

Mithu Malik killed his wife Subhana, 23, on the pretext of Karo Kari in the jurisdiction of Jamal Ghouspur. After killing her, he managed to flee from the scene.

Later, police rushed to the spot and removed the body to District Health Quarter Hospital for legal formalities while no FIR was lodged till the filing of the news.