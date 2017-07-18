KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday visited the ongoing project of “Thar coal field” to review the project in Islamkot and it was for the first time in the history of the Islamkot Airport that any aircraft landed at its air strip.

On this occasion Information, Labour & Human Rights, Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawala , Imdad Pitafi and MPA Taimur Talpur were accompanied with the chief minister.

“Thar coal field” project will help get foreign investments especially in CPEC.

Meanwhile, UAE Minister for Culture, Youth and Community Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister House.

They discussed mutual exchange of cultural delegates and cooperate in their sector.

Later, talking to the media CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Nawaz Sharif completely lost the reason to remain in Prime Minister’s seat.