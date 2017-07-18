KARACHI - Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM), China has appointed the internationally renowned Pakistani scientist Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary as visiting professor of natural pharmaceutical chemistry.

A senior official of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) – University of Karachi (UoK) said the Chinese University appointed Prof Iqbal Choudhary, the director of ICCBS-UoK as its faculty in recognition of his commendable scientific research and services in the field of chemistry.

The Chinese institution, in the letter of appointment, certified that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary is appointed as the visiting professor of natural pharmaceutical chemistry of HUCM from January 12, 2017 to January 11, 2020.

The official said that Prof Iqbal Choudhary has written and edited 59 books, most of which have been published in USA and Europe. He is also the author of over 1002 research papers and chapters in top international science journals of the West, as well as 43 US patents.

The cumulative impact factor of his publications is over 1800. His scientific work has been cited more than 12,000 times by other researchers with the h-index of 42. This is by far the largest number of quality publications, citations and h-index from any scientist in Pakistan.

Prof Choudhary has won several national and international awards such as Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan. He received the prestigious title of “Distinguish National Professor” from the Higher Education Commission in 2004.

He is also the recipient of the 1st Khawarizmi International Award and Prize from the President of Islamic Republic of Iran and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award in Education by the President of Azerbaijan. He has also served as a visiting faculty in various universities of world. Under his supervision, 74 scholars have completed their PhDs, and 19 have done their MPhils.

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Prof Atta-ur-Rahman, the former federal minister for science and technology, and former chairman higher education commission, congratulated him, and declared his achievement as an honour not only for ICCBS but also for the whole University.