Kandhkot - Acting on the directives of DG Rangers Kandhkot, Shahbaz 52 Wing Rangers on Monday launched a week-long campaign of desilting in view of possible monsoon rains.

Under the campaign, desilting of manholes, drains as well as main drainage lines would be done.

Shahbaz Wing Colonel Mohammed Idrees has directed all assistant commissioners, chief municipal officers and other concerned officials to remove garbage from both the sides of drains, manholes, drainage lines and also cover the uncovered manholes.