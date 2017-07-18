KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to take steps for evacuation of declared dilapidated buildings in city.

In a statement issued on Monday, the mayor said that following the expected heavy rains in city, SBCA should ensure strict implementation on the law for dilapidated buildings. He said that building control authority to take measures for evacuation of declared dilapidated building through legal process and provide alternate place to residents of these buildings.

He warned the residents of dilapidated buildings to take precautionary measures during the monsoon rains to avoid any untoward situation. He said that a number of dilapidated buildings in dangerous condition mostly in old city area, were still in use of inhabitants it is a massive threat for human lives during predicted monsoon rain. He demanded that Sindh Government and Sindh Building Control Authority to fulfill their responsibilities to save the human lives and property.

Earlier, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar presided a review meeting regarding shifting of oil tankers at newly constructed Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal. During the meeting officials informed the Mayor Karachi that all arrangements have been done for shifting of Oil Tankers at Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal.

They further informed to mayor that directive were also issued to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to shift its oil tanker at the Zulfiqarabad Terminal.

On the occasion, the mayor directed the officials to take measures for completion of remaining work at the terminal and provide required facilities as soon.

The meeting informed that the oil tanker terminal have capacity for parking of 2375 oil tankers while it have infrastructure for 10 thousand people. It further informed that the project of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal comprised on 150 acres of land from which 120 acres land allocated for parking and remaining for other facilities.

Mayor said that Home Secretary Sindh has assured us that all possible support will be provided for implementation of Supreme Court orders regarding shifting of oil tankers at Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal.

Financial Advisor of KMC Khalid Mehmood, Director Mukhtar Hussain and office bearers of oil tankers owners association, PSO officials and others were also present in the meeting.