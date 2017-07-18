KARACHI - The row between the provincial government and Sindh Inspector General AD Khawaja further deepened on Monday after the provincial government replaced the additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Mushtaq Mehar with Enquiries and Anti-corruption Establishment Chairman Ghulam Qadir Thebo.

The changes were made soon after the provincial government withdrew the powers of transfer and postings from the IG Sindh recently and is also aiming to further bring in legislation to curb his powers.

Other than the AIG Karachi, five other grade 21 officers were transferred from their post in a bid what seems to further weaken grip of the incumbent IG Sindh on the police after his row with the provincial government over refusal to leave charge of his post voluntarily.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, AIG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar has been transferred and posted as AIG Traffic, replacing Khadim Hussain Bhatti who will now serve as AIG Research, Development and Inspection.

Sardar Abdul Majeed, who Bhatti is replacing, will serve as AIG Sindh, while Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan will replace Dr Sanaullah Abbasi to become AIG Crime Branch, the notification added. Abbasi has been relieved of his additional charge and will continue as AIG Counter-Terrorism Department, it concluded.