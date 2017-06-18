SHIKARPUR - One person was killed while two others were injured when assailants opened fire on their rivals at arms and ammunition's outlet, situated in Bhongir Bazaar, in the limits of Stuart Gang Police Station, here on Saturday.

Abdul Hameed Panhwar, DSP Shikarpur, said in a conversation with this scribe that three unidentified men opened indiscriminate fire at Manzoor Luhar, a dealer in arms and ammunition, when he was sitting in his shop. “Resultantly, Luhar and his cousin Gull Muhammad Luhar were seriously injured, while one assailant, identified as Mumtaz Ali, 18, son of Abdur Rahman Marfani, was killed in retaliation while his two accomplices managed to flee,” he added.

Area police brought the body and the injured to Civil Hospital where Manzoor Ahmed Luhar was referred to Sukkur Hospital due to his critical condition while the other, Gull Muhammad Luhar, was admitted. “His condition is stated to be out of danger now, whereas body of the attacker has been handed over to his relatives,” the DSP added.

According to Stuart Gang Police Station SHO Asad Shaikh, the deceased, the resident of 16-moree [16-bridges], had a criminal background. “Personal enmity seems to be the cause of the incident,” he conjectured.

Further investigation is underway.