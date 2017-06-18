MIRPURKHAS - Aware of growing pollution, the civil society launched a tree plantation campaign here on Saturday on self-help basis, and on the first day saplings were planted from railway station chowk to post office chowk.

Members of civil society, Shehzado Malik, MB Kapri, Sarfaraz, Arshad Pathan and others requested the people to participate in the campaign by planting trees in their homes, on roadsides in order to make Mirpurkhas a green city.

Seeking help from the district government in this regard, they requested it to give orders to the officials to also participate in the campaign.