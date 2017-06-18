SUKKUR - Eid shopping has picked up momentum in the Sukkur city's main markets as Eid-ul-fitir is drawing near; however, inflation has affected low-income group families. The jubilant mood of young girls, women and youth is approaching full swing and shopping is gradually gearing up.

Colourful Eid stalls can be seen at various points, offering different

kinds of cosmetics, earrings, gleaming bangles, embroidered clothes, jewellery and colourful dresses specially for women and girls.

The people from all age groups including women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping that will as per tradition continue till the "Chand Raat.”

Nowadays, the main focuses of the people were to purchase clothes, footwear and many other items for the festival.

Meanwhile, a larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on the pavements of the city on the Eid occasion.

Everyone try to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals with zeal and fervor and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

Shopkeepers have raised prices but many have displayed "Sale" signs to hoodwink customers. Women of all ages have started visiting bazaars and shopping malls after Iftar to buy clothes and shoes, while bangles' sale is slowly picking up. This year, during Ramazan, it was observed that middle class and low-salaried employees are not having lavish iftars, like they used to have in previous years. This is all because of price hike mainly caused by inflation that has dented the purchasing power of commonman.

Martyrdom day of

Hazrat Ali observed

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed with due reverence here on Saturday.

A number of religious organisations held seminars in which glowing tributes were paid to Hazrat Ali (RA). A mourning procession was taken out from Markazi Imambargah Ghareebababd.

The procession passed through Shikarpur Road, Minara Road, Station Road, Mahal, Ghanta Ghar Chowk and culminated at the starting point.

A large number of mourners accompanied the procession, reciting nohas and beating their chests.

A heavy police contingent escorted the procession to meet any emergency.

All shops on the route of the procession remained closed throughout the day.