MIRPURKHAS - Eid shopping is gaining momentum in the city with each passing day amid strict security arrangements.

SSP Mirpurkhas has deployed cops in and out of shopping centers to protect the lives of people and to avert any untoward incident.

A police camp has been set up at Market Chowk where police jawans are on duty 24 hours a day.

These days city’s markets are flooded with people from the rural areas who come to the city to shop for Eid.

They remain busy in shopping till late at night and then return to their villages on bikes and other modes of transport.

In the past they refrained from staying in the city after 4 in the evening owing to robberies and mugging.

But now their fear seems to have faded away.

Heavy rush can be seen, particularly in the shops of bangles, cloths and cosmetics.

Now the shops remain open in the markets and bazaars till late at night amid tight security arrangements.

Patrolling has intensified in the city to avert any untoward incident.

In order to ensure security, police have stopped the entry of vehicles into congested markets.