KARACHI - The paramilitary force, Rangers, on Saturday, claimed to have foiled a major terror activity on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA) in Karachi.

According to details, the terrorists were planning to carry out a suicide attack on the central procession, which was to be taken out in connection with the day, and had completed their homework.

The paramilitary troops arrested four militants of a banned sectarian outfit, Lashkare-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) from Orangi Town and Baldia Town Karachi.

Rangers spokesperson said that the arrests were made on the basis of intelligence-based information.

“Rangers arrested the terrorists when they were ready to attack the procession,” he said, and also claimed to have recovered a suicide jacket, 15 kilograms of explosives, 18 hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, seven pistols and a computer from those arrested.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in war against terrorism and immediately inform Rangers if they noticed any suspicious activity. Strict security measures were taken in Karachi on Saturday to protect, particularly the central procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Besides Rangers and volunteers, as many as 5500 cops were deployed for the procession's security while all the routes leading to the main procession were sealed on the occasion.

Movement of the procession was monitored through closed-circuit TV cameras (CCTV), and the DIGs and SSPs were asked by IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja to themselves monitor main processions in the entire province.

The government of Sindh had imposed a ban on pillion riding in parts of the province, including Karachi and Hyderabad, on the recommendations of Sindh police following security threats.

ATC refuses to remand

accused in jailbreak case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday rejected the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) appeal for the remand of 12 suspects, including Central Jail’s superintendent, over their alleged negligence in the escape of two terrorists.

Responding to the CTD’ plea, the court ruled out another remand, saying that the suspects had already been remanded in the custody of New Town police by a lower court, and that another remand could not be given.

The court advised the CTD to appeal for remand again after the suspects completed their current remand.

Following the ruling, the CTD officers left the Sindh High Court (SHC) premises.

Earlier, the CTD had detained 12 persons on suspicion of their involvement or negligence in the escape of two hardened terrorists of proscribed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) from the Karachi’s Central Jail. The arrested suspects include the central jail’s superintendent and other staffers.

Terming the incident a case of terrorism, CTD officials said the jail authorities had failed to form a strong case against the responsible police officers and personnel.

They also alleged that the police personnel had shown criminal negligence and remained inattentive during the investigation which led to the escape of terror suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that two militants, Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz Alias Firaun alias Sher Khan Alias Shahzad alias Bhai, and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Munna, had broken the Central Jail couple of days ago.