Karachi - Maiden Surplus and tax free Budget of Rs 297.558 of District Council Matairi was presented on Friday at Latif Hall, District Council Secretariat on Friday evening. The Budget session for financial year 2017-18 was chaired by Chairman District Council Matairi Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman.

In a statement issued from Information department, the surplus budget of Rs122567 was approved by the house after brief discussion and some suggestions by the council members. A major chunk of Rs165.50 million has been earmarked for development expenditures, which will be utilized on construction of roads, CC blocks, installation of water pumps, turbine motors and schemes for disposal of drainage water, said Makhdoom Fakhar. Rs3.10 million have been kept for natural disasters, besides Rs1.10 million will be utilized for awarding scholarships to deserving and meritorious students, sports activities and welfare of poor and needy persons.

The non-development expenditure includes Rs736.73 million for salaries of employees,Rs116.56 million for running of office matters while Rs351.35 million will be utilized under the head of new expenditure which includes supply of sewing machines for widows and other deserving women, purchasing of furniture,computers,power generators, new vehicles, fumigation machines, electricity equipment for rural areas, biometric machines, video/CCTV cameras installation and other gadgets for improvement of sanitation and drainage system in rural areas of the district.

At the outset of his budget speech Chairman informed the House that major income of the district council is from OZT and property tax adding that we have received Rs193.67 million from OZT share, generated 161.50 million from our own sources and Rs877.35 million are from closing balance of outgoing fiscal year 2017-18. He also announced to regularize the services of 47 district council employees which were working on contract basis since long.

He said PPP government has always provided jobs to jobless people and by confirming the services of these employees 47 families will get benefit.