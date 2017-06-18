Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that by engaging an international consortium of consultants to carry out study for laying a railway line, installation of a power plant and construction of a jetty to transport equipment and machinery at Keti Bandar, he had taken an important step to realise the dream of Benazir Bhutto to establish Keti Bander project. He was presiding over a meeting on Keti Bandar held here at the CM House on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, Special Secretary Energy Department Rasid Hussain Kazi, SCA DG Abu Bakar Madani, Technical Officer Shariq Raza, Chief Investment Finance Shahnawaz and others.

He said that the Keti Bandar Project had been conceived by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, but due to political reasons it could not be materialised. “Now, her government in Sindh is going to make Keti Bandar mega project a reality,” he said, and added “We have also included it in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).”

Briefing the chief minister, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif said M/s Bridge Factor Consortium had been engaged. “The firm will carry out feasibility study of the project. The study includes laying of 450 km long railway line from Thar coalfield to Keti Bundar, installation of 1320 MW power plant, extendable up to 10,000 MW at Keti Bandar and development of a jetty to facilitate the transportation of machinery and equipment for the power house,” he elaborated. He further said that strategic environmental assessment would also be integral part of the study. Wasif said that the chief minister had entrusted Energy Department the task to pursue development of Keti Bundar and allowed utilisation of Project Development Fund for the study.

“The study would cost Rs326.44 million, and would cover all aspects of development. The consultant will also prepare business plan and assist government up to financial close,” he said, and added that feasibility study would be completed within 10 months and the project, being part of the CEPC, was expected to bring Chinese financing.

Khurshed Anwar Jamali, Chairman BoD SECMC emphasised the need for preparing a complete master plan, establishing a Special Economic Zone and future expansion provisions in the area. At the start of the meeting, Waseem Ahmed, P&D Board chairman, stated that development of Keti Bundar was an important part of the Sindh government’s strategy to develop the energy sector.

“Sindh Energy Department is pursuing development of Keti Bundar project vigorously,” he concluded.