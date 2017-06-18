KARACHI - The central procession to mark Youm-e-Ali (RA), the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), culminated peacefully here at Imambargah Hussainaian Iranian, Kharadar on Saturday amid tight security. The day is observed every year across Pakistan on 21st of Ramazan with religious fervour and respect.

Seminars and majalis were held and processions taken out to pay homage to the fourth caliph of Muslims.

Special security arrangements were made on the day to avoid any untoward incident. More than 5,000 law enforcers performed duties to guard the central mourning procession while heavy vehicles were placed to secure the main procession.

Bomb disposal squad and intelligence officials were also deployed along the routes while the procession was monitored through CCTV cameras.

The procession was provided full security cover and aerial surveillance continued since morning till the culmination of the procession.

Furthermore, the traffic police had also made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

As per the traffic plan, MA Jinnah Road and Parade Street remained closed for traffic and the vehicles were diverted to Soldier Bazar and Nishtar Road.

Besides law enforcers, various political parties and NGOs had also set up camps to provide assistance to the mourners while ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were also in a state of high alert along the procession route.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial also visited routes of the main procession and reviewed the security measures.

Rangers DG Major General Muhammad Saeed and Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher also visited site of the procession and reviewed the security measures besides other officials.

Mourning processions were also taken out in other parts of the city which later converged at Nishtar Park and merged into the central procession where noted scholar, Allama Riaz Joheri, addressed the participants.

Addressing the mourners, Allama highlighted various noble aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA).

He said that Hazrat Ali (RA) was brought up under the shadow of the holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “That is why even today he is considered a treasurer of knowledge and symbol of tolerance, bravery, generosity and eloquence,” he said, and added, “Hazrat Ali (RA) had played an exemplary role in serving Islam and bravely confronted the enemies of religion and Shariah.”

After the majlis, the procession set off from Nishtar Park under the leadership of Abu-Turab Scouts and Imamia Scouts. It passed through MA Jinnah Road where mourners offered their Zuhr prayers led by Maulana Shahid Raza Kashifi.

The arrangements for the prayers were made by the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO).

After the prayers, the mourners staged a demonstration, led by ISO against the arrest of Shia Muslims and resurfacing of banned outfits in the country.

The procession restarted from MA Jinnah Road and made its way to the traditional destination, passing through Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Preedy Street and Kharadar before ending peacefully at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.