KARACHI - Pakistan Customs seized a huge cache of smuggled mobile phones at the Karachi Airport on Friday.

According to customs’ spokesperson, on a tip off the staff of the Directorate General foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of smart phones of assorted brands from Air Freight Unit, JIAP, Karachi.

Earlier, a special team was constituted to mount surveillance at the AFU, Karachi. Consequently, two vans loaded with 32 cartons were identified and intercepted in front of Gerry's Danata Shed of Air Freight Unit, JIAP, Karachi. On search, 1200 pieces of foreign mobile phones of assorted brands were recovered from one carton while remaining cartons were found to contain genuine auto parts. On preliminary inquiry, the drivers of the van failed to produce any legal documents of mobile phones. On further interrogation, it transpired that the consignment of auto parts in question was imported in the name of M/s. Al-Amna Trading Company Saddar, Karachi from Dubai, on EK-602 and was cleared/delivered vide Goods Declaration bearing No.KPAF-FIC-45603-13-03-20 17.

The carton containing mobiles phones was concealed within the cartons of auto parts and was delivered along with them. The scrutiny of GD revealed no declaration regarding import of mobile phones.

The detained vehicles were escorted to the office premises of Directorate General situated at 81-C, PECFIS, Block-6, Karachi. Detailed examination confirmed recovery of 1200 units of smart phones of assorted brands of foreign origin.

The estimated value of recovered mobile phones is Rs48 million. However, further investigation was underway.