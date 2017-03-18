KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the Sindh government has realised the dream of Benazir Bhutto by launching state-of-the-art Sindh People’s Ambulance Service to improve health services in Thatta and Sujawal.

He said this while addressing the launch of Sindh People’s Ambulance Service for Thatta and Sujawal here at the Banquet Hall of Chief Minister’s House on Friday. Bilawal launched the service by cutting the ribbon and then he was briefed about the equipment and facilities installed in the ambulances.

The Sindh government, in partnership with the Aman Foundation, has launched the Sindh People’s Ambulance Service with the calling code of 1036 in Sujawal and Thatta. Some 206 locals have been hired, trained and deployed to provide emergency health services to the people of the two districts, Thatta and Sujawal.

The service has been started with 25 ambulances equipped with basic life support. Of the 25 ambulances, 12 have been given to Thatta and 10 to Sujawal and three have been kept as back up. The operating expenditure of the service would be around Rs268.31 million.

Bilawal said that Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of Pakistan, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto always worked to provide best services in every sector to marginalised segments of the society. He added that the Sindh government by launching the ambulance service in partnership with Aman Foundation had actually materialised the dream of the party leadership.

The PPP chairman said that over 200 local people of Thatta and Sujawal had been trained to provide emergency health service in their respective areas. This is the beginning of a new era under which the poor people of Thatta and Sujawal would be able to transport their patients to any suitable health facility which the Sindh government has established and improved in the surrounding areas.

Bilawal said that the collective wisdom of the PPP leadership and the Sindh government had translated into genuine service to the people of the province and this service would be extended to other districts of the province as well.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this was the first step and a similar service would be launched in each and every district of the province. He promised best health services in every nook and corner of the province.