KARACHI - The security guard of SP Chaudhry Aslam was involved in the fatal attack on him, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) senior official Raja Omar Khattab said at a press conference here on Friday evening.

Aslam was serving as superintendent at the Crime Investigation Department, which was later renamed as Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), when he was killed in a bomb attack.

Khattab told the media that it had been confirmed that Aslam’s security guard Kamran played a role in a bomb attack on his house and then on his vehicle. Both Aslam and Kamran were killed in the bomb attack, which was carried out on his vehicle on Lyari Expressway in Essa Nagri.

Giving information extracted from four suspects arrested in connection with Aslam’s killing and about 20 others involved in high profile cases of terrorism, Khattab said, “Kamran had got a Rs10 million insurance.” He further said that Kamran was associated with Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) before he joined the police force and he escorted SP Aslam from the time when he headed the Lyari Task Force (LTF). “He remained in contact with LeJ chief Naeem Bukhari and other hardcore militants, including Masna and Imran Bhatti,” Khattab said. “The attack on SP Aslam was motivated; it was not carried out just for money,” he said.

“Circumstances suggest that Kamran could not save himself in the second attack due to his group’s pressure or something else, as he was present in the vehicle with SP Aslam at the time of the attack,” Khattab said, adding that the attack on SP Aslam was 100 percent a suicide attack. It was carried out by a suicide bomber who was in another vehicle, which hit SP Aslam’s vehicle on Lyari Expressway. “The graves of Kamran and Imran Bhatti are located close to each other at Qayyumabad graveyard. This shows Kamran’s association with the militant,” he said. About the reports that a young woman from rural Sindh had joined the so-called Islamic State in Syria, the officer said he had no such information. “So far there is no activity of Jihadi Women network in Karachi. We know this because we worked on this aspect after arrest of facilitators of the Safoora Goth carnage,” he said.

The CTD recently carried out a raid in Mehran Town and arrested four terror suspects. Sleeper cell in-charge Dildar aka Chacha was killed in the raid. Sharing information extracted from the four suspects arrested in the raid, Khattab said that one of the four suspects, Qari Muhammad Javed, belonged to Bahawalpur and he was a Hafiz-e-Quran. He had arrived in Karachi in 1999 and used to teach Quran to children in the Defence neighbourhood. “He joined the SSP on the instructions of Dildar Chacha and Imran Bhatti in 2002 and then joined Lashkar-e-Jhangvi-Naeem Bukhari Group in 2007. He had been involved in terrorist activities from 2010 to 2014,” the official said.

According to the police investigators, the accused revealed that Kamran was a close aide of Imran Bhatti aka Mota and both used to live in Qayyumabad area. They however used to avoid meeting each other in the neighbourhood and played a role in the attack on the house of SP Aslam.

Another arrested accused, Zubair Hussain Tanoli alias Rehan, joined the SSP in 1997 and then he was sent to Afghanistan by Harkatul Mujahideen for militancy training in 1999. On his return from Afghanistan, he was working in the organisation as information secretary. He again went to Afghanistan for jihad in 2001 and then he became in-charge of Sipah-e-Sahaba welfare wing in District East. He was given the task to collect details of families of all the militants who were killed so that they could be provided financial support.

The third accused, Zafar Ali Qureshi aka Sain, belonged to Ghotki and he moved to the city in 1993 along with his family. He used to live in Dalmia locality and was associated with a property business. He joined the SSP in 2008 and after differences with the group he joined the Abdur Rehman group of militants. He used to generate funds for the organisation and then he met LeJ chief Naeem Bukhari in 2013.

The fourth accused, Hassan alias Shahji, joined the SSP in 2007 and generated funds for the organisation.