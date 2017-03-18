KARACHI - Inspector General of Sindh Police Allah Dino Khawaja on Friday inaugurated the first Police Reporting Centre in District Central in a bid to “end the thana-culture”.

Speaking to the inauguration ceremony, Khawaja said these reporting centres were being established across the city at police station level. People could lodge FIRs, get character certificates verified and family issues resolved at these centres.

The police chief said it was his mission to bridge the gap between police and the people. “It is inevitable that police and people work together for a lasting peace,” he said.