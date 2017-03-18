KARACHI - The University of Karachi has officially become part of the United Nations Census Observation Mission to monitor Pakistan national census 2017. Nosheen Raza, lecturer at the Department of Sociology at the KU, will be working with the mission as a national observer in a team of international and national observers. The purpose of the mission is to understand the quality of the census enumeration process and its alignment with international standards.

KU Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan and Registrar and Chairman of Department of Sociology Dr Nabeel Ahmed Zubairi have congratulated Nosheen for joining the UN mission. Separately, KU Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at Governor's House on Friday. According to Governor's House press secretary, Khan discussed the number of students and other issues with the governor. On this occasion, Zubair said that alumnae of KU had been playing a vital role in the national progress and they earned dignity to their country.

The governor termed the KU as identity of the country both at national and international level. He appreciated the research work of the KU students and assured the VC of his support to bring development and improvement to the university.