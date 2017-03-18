KARACHI - Commander of 5 Corps and President of Executive Board of DHA Lt-Gen Shahid Baig Mirza visited the Defence Housing Authority here on Friday. On his arrival at DHA Head Office, the corps commander was received by DHA Administrator Brig Shahid Hassan Ali. The commander met DHA officials and visited various important setups at the Head Office.

The setups visited by the commander included Central Control Cell, CCTV Control Room and a new conference room equipped with modern facilities.

The corps commander was briefed about the working, efficacy and functioning of these setups. He appreciated the dynamic initiatives of DHA and asked the management and the staff to continue their sustained and dedicated efforts to achieve even higher standards of professional excellence. The commander also had an exclusive meeting with the administrator in which various matters pertaining to DHA’s policies, priorities and futuristic plans were discussed. He gave strategic directions to DHA for further enhancing the efficacy, efficiency and reputation of the organisation.

He directed the DHA to ensure a resident-responsive approach in all their undertakings and enhance communication with residents for achieving the goals of healthy, vibrant and efficient civic life.