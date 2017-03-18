KARACHI - Former Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Akhtar Mengal and BNP (Awami) leader Sardar Israrullah Zehri called on former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Balochistan President Haji Ali Madad Jattak were present at the meeting. Talking to the Baloch leaders, Asif Ali Zardari said that his party had always struggled for the rights of the people of Balochistan and in the last government started Aghaz Huqooq-e-Balochistan to heal the wounds of the province. Seventh NFC Award was another major step towards enhancing the share of Balochistan province in the federal divisible pool, he added. He said that genuine provincial rights could be safeguarded by strengthening democracy and pointed out that PPP gifted the provincial autonomy to the provinces under 18th Amendment.

Asif Ali Zardari stated that democratic forces in Balochistan should unite as the province had strategic importance which cannot be ignored.

Earlier, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal and Senator Mir Israrullah Zehri apprised the former president of the situation in Balochistan.