KARACHI - The census staff in Karachi could not cover a major part of the city during the first phase of house count in the sixth population census.

The first phase started on March 15 and concluded on March 17. However, the staff were unable to complete the house count process, with some citing a lack of staff for the exercise.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Dr Farooq Sattar has demanded that the government extend the first phase for two days to complete the house count in Karachi. He said that although Karachi had been divided into two blocks for population count, half of the house count, which is 7,000 blocks, had yet to be completed. He said that only 35 percent of the work had been completed until now.

He said that contrary to other parts of the country, house count had yet to be completed in Karachi, which had a population of more than 25 million. “A large part of the city has yet to be counted because the number of enumerators was not sufficient to do the job,” he said. He said the process of census was marred by errors, as separate housing units were not counted in flats. He said that people were worried because the census staff had yet to reach their areas. Therefore, he said, the government should immediately announce two-day extension in the first phase of house count in the city.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official involved in the census process in the city said that house count in the city had been completed. He said that confusion, which prevailed among political parties or people, was the result of a lack of knowledge of the census process. He said the census process in Karachi would be carried out in two phases. “In the first phase, the house count was to be completed from March 15 to 17. The second phase will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 1,” he said. “We have achieved our target and if some of the housing blocks are left, they will be covered during the population count,” he said. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has sent a letter to the Sindh government, asking it to convey to the provincial staff through deputy commissioners that they should be using pen instead of pencils during the census process. Complaints have emerged that the staff was using pencils to fill census forms and this could result in data tampering.