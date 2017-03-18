KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurrum Sherzaman on Friday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, demanding that the provincial government compensate the people affected by the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

The resolution submitted by the PTI legislator demands that the people affected by the Karachi Circular Railway project should receive compensation from the government of Sindh before their homes are demolished. These affected people have been residing in the area for more than 40 years and most of them are not financially well-off; therefore, they cannot buy new homes without government’s help.

Speaking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly, Sherzaman said that an assessment of the KCR project was done by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in 2009 and the estimated number of the affected households was 4,653. The JICA recommended compensation for the affected people in the form of plots and houses, but nothing was done later.

Sherzaman said that it was Sindh government’s responsibility to compensate the affected people as soon as possible. He appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to look into this matter and make a decision on humanitarian grounds.

The PTI lawmaker, who was elected to the Sindh Assembly from the PS-112 constituency, stated that when the government was planning to spend billions on the KCR project, giving a few million rupees to the affected people should be a no-brainer. A few years ago, houses along the KCR tracks were supplied electricity and water, indicating that the government recognised people’s ownership rights.

Sherzaman admitted that the KCR project was an important project for Karachi and should not face any hurdles, but the affected people should be treated fairly.