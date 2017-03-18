KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police claimed on Friday to have foiled a major terror attack by arresting a trainer of suicide bombers and a would-be suicide bomber in separate raids.

Police also recovered explosives and weapons from the suspects who belong to Hafeez Pandrani Brohi group of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. CTD officials said the group was involved in a series of terrorist incidents in rural Sindh since 2010. Those arrested were identified as Abdul Aziz Shaikh and Aslam Gul alias Aslam. They were arrested in separate raids in Sohrab Goth and MA Jinnah Road areas, respectively. The arrests were disclosed during a press conferring held by CTD Operations SP Munir Sheikh at CTD Office at Police Headquarters.

CTD SP Sheikh said that after Sehwan bombing police had information that militants of Hafeez Brohi group were planning terror activities in Karachi. He said that accused Abdul Aziz got militancy training from Lashkar-e-Jhangvi leaders Abdul Hafeez and Khalid Ansari. “The accused is LeJ chief for Shikarpur chapter,” said the SP. “Aziz used to provide logistic support to terrorists carrying out attacks in rural Sindh.” The officer said that he was the mastermind of the suicide bombings and used to brainwash the youth to carry out suicide attacks.