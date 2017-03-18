KARACHI - Justice (r) Wajihuddin Ahmed, chief of the Aam Loag Ittehad party, has warned against any underhand deal or compromise on national interest during the ongoing census process. In a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Justice Wajih said: “As reported in yesterday's print media, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, has written a letter to you. He asked the federal minister to pay attention to the recommendations sent to him.

He said, “It has been a travesty of norms that the census is taking place in two phases. In Sindh, urban and rural areas are being juxtaposed with each other (Karachi and Hyderabad versus rural Sindh). Even ordinary citizens know that rural Sindh population will be shown equal to or even more than the population of urban centres, Karachi and Hyderabad. After all, the 60:40 ratio between the rural and urban areas has to be maintained.” He said that not a single federal cabinet meeting on such an important issue had been convened. On the other hand, he said, the Sindh cabinet, which exclusively represented rural Sindh, had met almost six times over so-called census concerns.

It will therefore be not only illegal but totally unjust to make public the urban Sindh census results before completion of the entire exercise, he said. He said the entire staff engaged in the census exercise belonged to the provincial government; therefore, they had a tilt towards the government, which mainly represented rural areas of the province. On top of all this, he said, the Sindh chief minister wanted the condition of computerised national identity card relaxed for registration during the census process.

In chorus, the Sindh component in the Senate has come up with the demand that a federal minister be nominated as point person to address census-related complaints, rendering the toll free complaint number 0800-57574 useless. To make the matters worse, he said, the Sindh chief minister wanted the assistant commissioners working under the provincial government to lay down the procedure for registration of complaints.

In a related development, he said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Apex Committee had decided to launch a crackdown on unregistered Afghan nationals in the province. It matters little that the federal government has allowed the Afghan refugees to stay here until December 31, 2017.

He said he feared that the census process was becoming more and more racial and ethnic. He said the census process was meant to count house and heads and it had nothing to do with nationality.

The letter reads that the controversial censuses in 1981 and 1998 were taken under the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He said there was a need to make sure that no underhand deal is reached to protect the dwindling 148 National Assembly seats in Punjab.