HYDERABAD - The autism syndrome disorder is usually noticed when a child reaches the age of three years, child consultant, Dr Salma Sheikh informed on Wednesday

She added that it was identified by three areas of difficulty for the autistic person, including social relationships and communications, imagination and planning and repetitive behaviors.

Talking to APP, she informed that the Autism Syndrome Disorder is a development disorder that affected the way a person communicated with and related to people around him.

She said that recent studies strongly suggested that some had a genetic predisposition to autism and researchers were looking for clues about genes that contributed to this increased susceptibility.