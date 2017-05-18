Kandhkot - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore held a meeting at his office on Wednesday to ensure prices of food items do not soar up in the holy month of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafeez Ahmed Sial chaired a meeting with officials of various departments as well as suppliers of basic commodities such as milk, chicken, mutton, vegetables, rice and sugar and discussed with them all the arrangements made by the district administration for the holy month.

The DC directed all concerned, especially the assistant commissioners, ADCs, mukhtiarkars and market committee inspectors to control prices of food items and ensure smooth supply during Ramadan.

He ordered price control officials and ACs to daily check prices of eatables at bazaars and markets and that if any trader, shopkeeper or a wholesaler was found involved in overcharging, impose heavy fine on him.

Shopkeepers and wholesalers, especially of food items, have been directed to display price lists. The meeting was attended by All ACs, ADCs, mukhtiarkars, food control officials, market committee officials and other concerned officers.