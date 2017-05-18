BADIN - The present state of education in district Badin and proper allocation of funds for the sector in the budget needs the attention of higher authorities and elected representatives of the district.

The budgetary allocations reserved for improving state of education in the district have failed to meet the requirements of people of the district.

Despite heavy budget, still 300 schools remain closed, 56 percent children are out-of-school while 67 percent schools are still deprived of basic water facilities.

More than 70 percent schools are still without electricity while 46 percent schools do not have proper toilet facilities and more than 55% schools are without protective boundaries, a report reveals.

According to the education budget for the year 2016-17, budget worth Rs94, 027,000 was allocated for schools, out of which 2676 primary and middle schools.

But despite the reserved budget, most of government primary and middle schools in the entire district are deprived of facilities like sports, libraries, laboratories and others.

Despite having two seats in the National Assembly and four in the provincial assembly, a provincial minister from the district, along with huge resources of oil and gas, still quality education is merely a dream for people of the district and the state of education is going from bad to worse day by day.

This is particularly disturbing in view of the fact that private schools charge heavy fees from the students, and the government of Sindh should step in.

People of Badin demand from the higher authorities and their elected representatives to ensure quality education for their children.