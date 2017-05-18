KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 99 suspects in various raids carried out in different parts of the metropolis while three persons were killed in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

The Rangers claimed to have arrested four notorious target killers associated with the militant wing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London in two different raids carried out in PIB Colony and Saudabad locality. The Rangers stockpersons said that the arrested persons were identified as Sumair Mustafa, Arif Hussain, Abdul Wase Siddique and Tariq Saeed involved in various cases of target killing and other sort of criminal activities. Besides, the accused persons also propagated against the law enforcement agencies at social media.

Rangers also raided in Ibrahim Hydri locality and Quaiabad area and arrested at least six accused persons including Abdul Razaq, Abdul Rehman, Rameez, Sarwar, Javaid and Amir.

Rangers said that the accused persons were involved in a number of criminal activities while investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 95 accused persons and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were including terrorist, street criminals, bandits and other sort of criminals.

On the other side, a man trying to catch the bandits fell from his house roof and died here in the remits of Jamshaid Quarter police station. Police said that two armed men barged into the house located at Jahangir Road.

As the family realised the situation, started screaming and the robbers tried to flee while owner of the house Haider Raza 42, tried to catch the bandits and fell from the roof of the house.

Residents of the area also gathered and tried to catch the culprits but bandits resorted to firing in which a neighbor namely Abdul Rehman sustained bullet wounds. Residents of the area shifted both the victims to hospital where doctors pronounced the death of Raza while admitted Rehman for treatment.

Police said that the bandits believed that the house was empty and they got inside the house to rob but family started shouting. Police handed over the body to family after autopsy while registered an FIR against the unknown culprits.

SUICIDE: A fifteen years old Niazullah committed suicide after a petty family dispute here in the remits of Itahad Town police station. Police said that Niazullah of Baldia Town hanged himself to death when his parents snubbed him as declined to continue his studies in the seminary.

Meanwhile, a boy killed his paternal uncle over some family dispute here in the remits of Saeedabad police station.

Police said that Abdullah resident of Dawood Goth, Baldia Town used to live with his paternal uncial Sharif since last seventeen years. Police said that Abdullah and his uncle collided over some money issues and Abdullah stabbed him to death and managed to flee.

Police registered a case while handed over the body to family after autopsy.