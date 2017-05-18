KARACHI - Sindh is a major center of economic activity in Pakistan and has a highly diversified economy ranging from heavy industry, manufacturing, services sector and agriculture.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while addressing Sindh Growth Forum, organised by Sindh Planning & Development Board (P&D), here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

He said that Growth Forum was being hosted in this resource rich province of Sindh with the objective to ensure inclusive and sustained economic growth. “The World Bank Group deserves our deepest gratitude for their creative and consistent support in making this event happen,” he said, and added that the very fact that P&D represented all sectors and people from all walks of life was a clear sign of our will and capacity to achieve growth through collective efforts.

He thanked Patchamuthu Illangovan, the World Bank’s country director, for his presence at the forum, and said he, along with his team, had been instrumental in galvanizing the critical mass for this very important task of developing Sindh Growth Strategy.

Talking about resources of Sindh, the chief minister said that the province was endowed with the coastal belt and had two seaports, handling bulk of country’s exports and imports. “Its vibrant stock exchange and the most resilient business community have been the driving force behind country’s industrialization,” he noted.

The CM said he was cognizant of the fact that the province continued to grapple with low level of human development; low literacy rate; poor health indicators; inadequate access to safe drinking water and sanitation; poverty and hunger; regional, gender and income disparities, “But this characterization of our social underdevelopment is being countered by massive social sector investment in health & nutrition, education and water & sanitation through provincial resources and the assistance of the development partners,” he added.

Murad further said that the economy of Sindh had historically been based on a well-developed agriculture, supported by an effective irrigation network. “The economic development of the province is therefore largely dependent on the growth of agriculture sector,” he opined and added, “In recent years, his government had significantly increased budget allocations for the agriculture sector and had made significant investment in farm mechanization, water conservation, agriculture research & extension services, livestock & fisheries, food storage facilities and value addition of agricultural products.”

Murad went on to say that all the barrages and downstream irrigation systems, which had completed their useful life of more than half a century, required significant rehabilitation.

Therefore, he added, the PPP government in Sindh attached importance to the rehabilitation of all the three barrages, Guddu, Sukkur & Kotri, and old irrigation systems and, to this end, was pursuing partnership with donor agencies for canal lining, barrages improvement and rehabilitation of regulators in order to provide water to tail-end farmers.”

The chief minister said that just to augment the national efforts to enhance production of electricity, Sindh government had heavily invested in the development of infrastructure to exploit Thar Coal reserves and tap alternative energy sources, such as wind and solar power.

The CM proudly said that Sindh was the only province which had granted the status of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) to three industrial zones, Khairpur, Korangi Creek Industrial Park and Bin Qasim Industrial Park. “The SEZs have been designed to cater to the needs of medium and large-scale entrepreneurs, certifying the accessibility of elementary amenities and the provision of necessary incentives for the industry to thrive,” he said.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Murad said that it would help build a robust and stable economy in Sindh together with generating sound prospects for the province to revive and expand its industrial base. “This will not only generate employment, but will also lift millions of people out of poverty and improve their quality of life,” he opined, and added “I believe industrial cooperation coupled with better road connectivity will serve as a conduit for the transfer of CPEC gains to our people and business on ground.”

He hoped that CPEC would bring dividends to all provinces and regions of Pakistan. “We stand committed to ensuring speedy completion of CPEC projects so that we could seize the opportunities that are knocking at our door,” he said.

He further said that the main stumbling block in the realization of Sindh’s full economic potential was lack of economic integration between urban and rural areas of the province. “The Sindh Growth Strategy should ideally be based on rural-urban integration by increasing agriculture productivity, investing in rural infrastructure and social services, developing industrial base, creating productive jobs and encouraging private sector-led growth,” he stressed.

“Private sector and Civil Society organisations are encouraged in the delivery of services such as education and health, but the responsibility of ensuring access of all segments of the population to these facilities, particularly the poor, will continue to rest on government’s shoulders,” Murad said, and added, “The Growth Strategy would focus on creating productive job opportunities which will cater to the increasing demands of youth bulge in the economy, essentially converging on institutional strengthening, governance and human resource development.”

The chief minister said he was confident that the Sindh Growth Strategy would open new vistas and unleash entrepreneurial energies that would benefit all.

WB country chief calls on CM

Meanwhile, Sindh chief minister has said that the Sukkur Barrage, one the unique barrages in the world, has completed its life. “We know that construction of such state-of-art barrage is not only difficult but almost impossible; therefore a consensus has developed that the barrage should be rehabilitated.”

This he said while talking to World Bank Country Director in Pakistan Patchamuthu Illangovan who met him here at the CM House on Wednesday.

The chief minister and the WB country chief agreed to seek the help of British experts from the same firm which had constructed the Sukkur Barrage to rehabilitate it.

Illangovan said that he would also invite some independent experts to seek the second advice.

They discussed the Karachi Old City Rehabilitation project, Sindh Neighbourhood project, establishment of solar power stations in different districts of the province, Sindh Nutrition Programme and major reforms in Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to make it a self-sufficient organisation.

The chief minister and world bank country chief would meeting in Islamabad very soon to review progress on the projects, they discussed on Wednesday at the CM House.