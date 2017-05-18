KARACHI - The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has failed to take any concrete action against makeshift markets (Bachat Bazaars) despite strict orders by the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Karachi mayor’s instructions.

These makeshift markets, set up in public parks, playgrounds, streets and also on service roads on weekly basis, are operational due to the alleged patronage by Enterprise & Investment Promotion (E&IP) department of KMC, which allows these makeshift markets to continue in lieu of illegal gratification.

Sources told The Nation that several officers of the department had been serving at the same position for a long period of time despite frequent complaints against their illegal practices and corruption.

They alleged that each officer of E&IP embezzled 50 percent of the revenue generated from such bazaars due to which KMC was facing the loss of millions of rupees.

According to a senior KMC official, at least 110 Bachat Bazaars are presently operating in all six districts of the city.

As per the claim of organisers, these markets are meant to provide relief to the common man by providing him or her easy access to all essential commodities under one roof as compared to local markets.

Currently, these bazaars are set up in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg, Liaqatabad, Shah Faisal, Jamshed Town, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Korangi, Federal B Area and in many other localities of the city, reportedly under the patronage of several officers of EIP department.

Sources told that the EIP department had allowed private organisers of 110 Bachat bazaars to acquire land at a rate of Rs6 per square yard.

A small Bachat Bazaar nearly covered 1500 square yards of land.

Sources further said that EIP department was continuously bypassing the directives of Karachi mayor regarding the removal of such bazaars. “Officers of the department present bogus lists of Bachat Bazaars to the mayor, which do not contain the names of all such bazaars operating in each area,” sources told this scribe.

It is worth mentioning here that the SHC had also ordered the concerned authorities to remove all such bazaars set up on roads, playgrounds, parks and streets in the city.

On the other hand, the E&IP department on Wednesday claimed that following the directives of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, it had initiated a campaign against illegal bachat bazaars in different areas of Karachi.

Under the schedule, the department took action against illegal Wednesday bachat bazaar in Nawab Colony of district West whereas action against the Sunday Bazaar to be set up on May 21, against illegal bachat bazaars near Abdullah Girls College and in Qayyumabad near Korangi Crossing are also on the cards.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar had directed the E&IP department that no one should be allowed to set up such bazaars on city roads, streets, footpaths and other locations without permission.

He said only those bachat bazaars should be allowed for which the organisers had sought the permission from KMC and had been granted the licence for the purpose.