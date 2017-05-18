KARACHI - Leaders of different political parties and the civil society have demanded the government to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the detention of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Addressing a press conference held here at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday, they regretted that the government of Pakistan was not showing seriousness in securing Aafia’s release. They were of the view that the government should learn from the government of India that even raised the issue of a proven spy and terrorist, Kulbhushan Yadav, in the ICJ; despite the fact there is no moral ground to defend such a hardened criminal.

Aam Log Alliance Co-Chairman Justice (r) Wajihuddin Ahmed, citing India’s contention on Kulbhushan’s issue, said the country claimed that as the spy was held from the Iranian territory and wrongly tried he should be handed over to India.

He said that ICJ president had written to the Pakistani government not to take any action in this matter till the ICJ passed any order on it.

He informed that ICJ was an institution, which was aimed at maintaining peace between the governments and it did not challenge the sovereignty of any nation.

He said Indian spy Kulbhushan was involved in terrorism and the Indian government had issued two passports to him for this purpose and this fact was hidden from the ICJ.

Wajihuddin further said that India had opened six consulates near the western border to organise terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

He was of the view that the issue of Kulbhushan, raised at the ICJ, had increased the importance of Aafia’s case. “She was accused of attacking American soldiers who in fact remained unscathed. Later, she was shifted from Afghanistan to the USA, where after an unfair trial she was sentenced to 86 years imprisonment, which is tantamount to the capital punishment,” he noted.

Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fauzia Siddiqui said, “When America arrested an Indian woman Devyani Khobragade for committing a crime, India protested at all levels, political and diplomatic.

“Indian councilor invoked the Vienna Convention,” she said, and added, “India joined the inter-American convention and brought not only her home, but other prisoners as well. To note this was the same convention that the Sind High Court had ordered for Aafia's repatriation.”

She further said that the US had to comply because sovereign nations that stood for their citizens were respected and taken seriously.

“Again when Kalbhushan Yadav was prosecuted in Pakistan, India vehemently protested despite the fact that he was a treacherous murderer who had confessed to his crimes,” Fauzia added.

“America also uses the Vienna Convention whenever its citizens are in need,” she said, and added, “Raymond Davis, a cold blooded murderer, was demanded through all political and diplomatic channels, and returned as a free man, though there was no true legal way for him to be free.”

“Likewise many American prisoners have been set free by Pakistani authorities for miserable sums of money, without due process, but when it comes to taking the innocent daughter of Pakistan back all hurdles seem magnified,” Fauzia lamented.

She reiterated that whenever a citizen of a sovereign country like America was put in a prison in a foreign country, they were quick to cite the Vienna Convention’s Article 36, and provided their citizens full access and assistance and kept an eye on the treatment meted out to them.

She said India was defending its citizen despite fully knowing that he was a criminal, but the Pakistani government is too weak to defend an innocent citizen.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Amir Asadullah Bhutto said that the prime minister should fulfill his promise he had made with the mother of Aafia before coming to power that they he would play a role in her release.

Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor said that the PML-Nawaz should be ready for a big defeat in the general polls of 2018.

He said the rulers had made separate laws for ordinary citizens and the elite.

He also hit out at Imran Khan, saying his silence over Aafia’s issue is criminal.

He demanded that the government should not waste more time and should move the ICJ for the release and repatriation of Aafia.

Administrator of Jamia Banoria Mufti Muhammad Naeem, Jamait Ulema-e-Islam Sindh Naib Amir Qari Muhammad Usman, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Karachi senior vice president Saifur Rehman also spoke on the occasion.