KARACHI - After 10 days of long strike, the goods transporters finally resumed their work on Wednesday following successful negotiations with the Sindh government.

According to an office-bearer of Goods Transporters’ Alliance, the transporters had suffered immense losses due to what he called injustice to them.

He warned of again calling for the strike if certain demands of the transporters were not fulfilled.

The transporters’ decision to call off the strike was conveyed by Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani at a press conference.

Sindh government’s negotiations with transporters finally bore fruit when the latter were assured that their demands would be fulfilled.

Sindh transport minister had to make various promises to the irked protesters in order to make a compromise.

On the occasion, transporters’ association leader Nisar Jafri said, “We are thankful to the Sindh government for playing its role in resolving our issues.”

Terming it a victory for the transporters, he said that they had called off the strike after receiving reliable assurances by the Sindh government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said that Bilawal Bhutto was himself monitoring the difficulties faced by goods transporters, and even Asif Ali Zardari, who was in Peshawar, had taken notice of the situation.

“I have come here to assure the goods transporters that the Sindh government and the provincial assembly stand by them, and even if legislation is required to resolve their issues, then the provincial government will not hesitate to do so,” Durrani added.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had served the transporters in the past and would continue to do so in future also.

Nassir Hussain Shah said, “We are thankful to the transporters association for ending their strike in the larger interests of the nation.”

“The government is with you and we had filed a petition in the court and will continue to extend legal and other support to the transporters in future also,” he assured.