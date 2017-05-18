MIRPURKHAS - Two persons were seriously injured when Marvi passenger train collided with an excavator machine crossing the railway track near Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills few kilometers from here on Wednesday evening.

As per reports received here, Khokhrapar bound train that left Mirpurkhas railway station in the evening when reached near Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills, an excavator machine suddenly tried to cross the track but it collided with the moving train.

As a result, two persons, identified as Noor Hassan and Aijaz, both residents of Nawabshah, were seriously injured and were rushed to Civil Hospital emergency where they were provided the first aid and then admitted to male surgical ward.

It is worth mentioning here that there was no railway crossing barrier at the site of the accident.

Railway’s officials also arrived at the spot after the accident to monitor the situation.