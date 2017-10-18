KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least 22 suspects allegedly involved in various cases of crime.

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigation Agency claimed to have busted a gang of criminals involved in several cases of crime. The suspects arrested were identified as Ali Dost Mugheri, Wazir Ali Mugheri, Zahid Mugheri, Amir Gabbar and Naseer Pappu. The suspects arrested were involved in dozen of cases of murder, robberies and other crimes, said SIU chief SSP Tariq Dharejo, added that the police also recovered four pistols and two hand grenades from their possession.

The SSP further said that the suspects also killed a citizen namely Saeed Khan at Daud Chowrangi after he offered resistance on robbing bid while he was on his way to home after withdrawing cash from a bank. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, Mobina Town police claimed to have probed a blind murder case while arresting the friends of a young man, namely Tauqeer who was murdered by his friends. District Malir SSP Rao Anwar said that the victim was kidnapped by accused Arif Dasti and his comrades, adding that then they killed him and tried to change the nature of the incident by showing his killing in a robbing bid. The officer further said that the prime suspect Arif Dasti has been managed to escape while the police has arrested his brother Kashif Dasti and two of his friends named Daniyal and Zohaib. Rao Anwar further said that the suspects kidnapped the victim near from his home on Super Highway and then killed him in Mobina Town police remits. The officer further said that the prime suspect had suspicious on the victim of having illicit relations with his sister upon which he murdered the victim. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Similarly, Ibrahim Hyderi police also claim to have arrested three suspects for killing their friend. The suspects arrested were identified as Wasem alias Bakri, Jafar Hussain and Asif Masih. Police officials said that the suspects had killed their own friend namely Zeeshan Mughal who belonged to Punjab province, adding that they killed their friend over monetary dispute while the suspects have also been involved in various cases of crimes.

Meanwhile, Rangers also claimed to have arrested at least eleven suspects during ongoing raids and operations in parts of a metropolis. According to Rangers spokesperson, accused Asif alias Pakora affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London was arrested during a raid in Eidgah area, adding that the accused was involved in at least eleven cases of murders.

Three more suspects belonging to Lyari gangwar identified as Salman, Kabir and Farooq during separate raids in Kalakot, Darakshan and Gadap. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of crime including target killing, arms smuggling and drug peddling. However, six more suspects allegedly involved in various cases of crime were arrested during raids in Baghdadi, Kalri, Gadap, and Korangi. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in street crimes and robberies.